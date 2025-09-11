Genshin Impact streamer Tectone called for Twitch to take action against Hasan Piker and Michael Beyer after he shared clips of them inciting and calling for political violence.

Tectone posted on X, “This is the type of rhetoric that’s been promoted on twitch and encouraged. No warnings, no bans. Front page and happy birthday wishes.”

He added, “Yesterday is what happens when people like this go unpunished.”

In the video, Piker states, “I’m sick and tired of it. Left wingers, liberals, you need to be showing your opponents guts on there. You need to be gutting them. You need to be shanking these mother f***ers, and letting their f***ing, letting their intestines just writhe on stage. What the f**k is this s**t, man? Slice ’em up. Slice ‘em and f***ing dice ‘em. What the f**k is this? You cannot have a bigger f***ing layup. You could not have hade a bigger f***ing layup than a horrible candidate like Herschel Walker.”

As for Michael Beyer aka Central_Committee, Tectone shared a clip of him putting a bounty on Destiny, “Holy s**t guys, if you live in Florida I have an opportunity for you. If you want to earn $100,000 let me know.”

In another clip of Piker, he literally calls for the murder of property owners in Berekely, “Kill them! Kill those motherf***ers! And murder those motherf***ers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f***ing red capitalist bloods, dude.”

Tectone is not the first one to call for Twitch to take action against streamers calling for violence and putting bounties on individuals. Former World of Warcraft Team Lead Mark Kern called for the FBI to investigate streamer Demins after she raised a bounty on his head to $30,000.

X user Toneman originally put a bounty on Grummz writing in now a deleted post, “20k to anyone that makes this dips**t disappear.”

Denims upped the bounty in a stream saying, “Look, I’ll up the number, okay. $30k to anyone who will make this dips**t disappear and make Eve’s breasts bigger. Like you have to do both. Alright. ‘Cause then it’s a win-win for me. I get more breasts and I don’t have to see that moron on my timeline anymore. So if you think about it.”

Grummz reacted to the clip calling for a permanent suspension of Denims and investigation by the FBI.

This type of behavior should not be tolerated by Twitch and authorities should take action.

Federal law states, “Whoever, with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony that has as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force against property or against the person of another in violation of the laws of the United States, and under circumstances strongly corroborative of that intent, solicits, commands, induces, or otherwise endeavors to persuade such other person to engage in such conduct, shall be imprisoned not more than one-half the maximum term of imprisonment or (notwithstanding section 3571) fined not more than one-half of the maximum fine prescribed for the punishment of the crime solicited, or both; or if the crime solicited is punishable by life imprisonment or death, shall be imprisoned for not more than twenty years.”

NEXT: 'Doctor Strange' And 'The Black Phone Writer' C. Robert Cargill Reacts To Shooting Of Charlie Kirk: "If The Mangione Effect Takes Over, The Alt-Right Grifter Class Is Cooked"