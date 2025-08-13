Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Aug 13

Most advertising doesn’t work. The ads she’s in are lifestyle ads that take quite a while to move the needle.

Reply
Share
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Aug 13

And yet they reported selling out of their jeans stock in 3 days?

I guess they didn't carry much of an inventory for the campaign...

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture