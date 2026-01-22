Actress Sydney Sweeney responded to rumors on whether she has been cast as a Bond girl by claiming she’d “have more fun as James Bond.”

Back in July 2025, The U.S. Sun claimed that Sweeney was “in line to be a Bond bombshell in the next 007 film.”

Sweeney addressed the rumors in an interview with Variety’s Tatiana Siegel. When asked if there was any truth to them, she said, “I can’t. [Seven-second pause.] I don’t know. [Ten-second pause.] To be honest, I don’t know all the Bond rumors, but I’ve always been a huge fan of the franchise, and I’m excited and curious to see what they do with it.”

When pressed on whether or not she might be interested in appearing in a James Bond film, she said, “Depends on the script. I think I’d have more fun as James Bond.”

Amazon MGM Studios Head of Film, Streaming and Theatrical Courtenay Valenti shared back at CinemaCon last year that the company had begun working on a new James Bond film with producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman.

She said, “We are committed to honoring the legacy of this iconic character, while bringing a fresh, exhilarating new chapter to audiences around the world alongside Amy and David.”

“They are both in London getting started and couldn’t be here tonight, but we wanted to thank them for what we know will be an incredible partnership,” she added. “Thank you, Amy and David!”

In June 2025, it was announced that Dune director Denis Villeneuve would direct the next Bond film. He said at the time, ““Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

At the end of July it was reported that Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight had been tapped to write the film’s script. He told the BBC about the script, “I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder.”

