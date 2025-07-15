Comic book writer Kurt Busiek, known for his Astro City series as well as creating the Thunderbolts and his runs on Superman and The Avengers decried Harry Potter novelist J.K. Rowling as a “bigot” and claims she harms what he describes as “trans people.”

Over on BlueSky, Busiek made his comments about Rowling in response to user Steve Kidd stating, “The people at Warner have flat out said they’re not letting any of her Twitter bullshit into the show. And if she gets even worse during production, they’ll boot her. Either way, just seems like she’s just a consultant like on the movies with very little say.”

Busiek replied, “And yet she profits from it, and uses those profits to harm trans people. So whether she’s a consultant or not, the success of the IP leads to harm for trans people. Everyone makes their own choices, but whether she’s creatively involved in the show doesn’t seem to be the crucial issue.”

Then as part of a lengthy thread discussing whether or not one does harm to someone by boycotting a show, Busiek described Rowling as a bigot. He wrote, “The cast and crew shouldn’t be harmed just because the bigoted lady who owns the property is a bigot.”

“But what cast and crew should be harmed? And does not watching something constitute harm? The repercussions of such a stance seem unworkable,” Busiek added.

Busiek’s vile comments should not be surprising. He made it abundantly clear he was an adherent to modern social justice and representation ideology back in 2017 when he called for Marvel to “render the classic characters more diverse.”

He continued, “But Marvel — and DC — have stages that are crowded with white guys, because they filled up most of the stage in the 1960s (or even 1940s), and new characters are hard to fit in without feeling irrelevant, because the stage is already crowded. So in some ways, reworking the universe to look more contemporary doesn’t feel all that different from not showing Peter Parker in a yellow sweater-vest and tie in flashbacks any more. Or not having the characters obsess about the Commies or talk about their WWII days.”

“Making changes like that doesn’t change the main history, but it updates it. Making the characters more diverse, rather than locked into what Marvel could get on the newsstands in 1964 is conceptually a similar change. Keep the story, change the texture and context,” he reiterated. “And oddly, if DC were to do that with, say, the next iteration of the Legion, it wouldn’t feel all that odd. But it’s hard to imagine Marvel making such a change, or the audience not going ballistic if they did.”

What do you make of Busiek’s comments?

