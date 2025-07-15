Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tex Albritton's avatar
Tex Albritton
Jul 15

"Fandom KNOWS That 'Superman' Crap Artist Kurt Busiek Is A Retard And He Harms the Comic Industry"

Fixed that for ya.

Reply
Share
ShootyBear's avatar
ShootyBear
Jul 16

I confess to not reading this article because the author is on BlueSky and so I am refusing to read any words he says. I still ❤️ed it though because some people are better at tolerating people like this.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture