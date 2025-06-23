James Gunn, the director of the upcoming Superman film recently claimed that his faith in God pushed him to start finishing projects and led him to success, but claimed that God does not care if you believe in Him.

In an interview with Rolling Stone to promote the upcoming DC Studios film, Gunn shared that he had a spiritual awakening, which he also described as a vision from God, telling him to finish his projects.

After explaining that his early goals in life were to become a rock star, “be noticed and make money,” Gunn shared, “I really wanted to make a living as an artist, and then of course I wanted to be famous and all of those things. So I really was just trying whatever. And for me the whole [secret] was finishing whatever I started. It did feel like I had a bunch of half-projects out there until I was in my mid-twenties.”

Next, he shared he had written “51 first chapters of novels” but had never finished them. “And then at a certain point I just had the realization, which was in the form of a spiritual awakening, which was just to finish what you start.”

READ: Adi Shankar Reveals His Vision For 'Duke Nukem' Project

He revealed this “spiritual awakening” happened when he was ghostwriting a book for Troma co-founder Lloyd Kaufman, “That’s exactly what it was. I was writing the book for Lloyd. And I wanted to quit because it was f***ing killing me — I didn’t have a small ego, and I felt like I was doing a lot of things for Troma and I didn’t feel like I was getting any respect for it. And now I’m ghostwriting something that I thought was hilarious. And the more I was writing it, and the funnier I thought it was, the more resentful I was becoming.”

“So I talked to Lloyd about ‘I think I gotta stop.’ Which was crazy, because I got paid money to do it. A lot of this is really ungrateful of me. I’m not saying this in any good way, but I’m f***ing driven,” he continued. “And that’s when I had that awakening, which was to finish what you start. And so then I went back and I finished the book. I still hated doing it. But the minute that happened, my life changed within weeks, literally within weeks, because that’s when I wrote [the 2000 indie film] The Specials and finished that. And instantly everything happened.”

Gunn went on to reveal this “spiritual awakening” was part of a vision he had, “A thousand percent. That one was what kept me awake for — that one was long. That was the most intense ever.”

When asked to provide details, Gunn relayed, “I mean it’s really — it’s long, but my whole life is based on that f***ing whatever that was. I have no clue how long it was. Maybe it was an hour, maybe it was seven hours. But, yeah, it was really just aligning a lot of the things I believed about myself, about finishing what you start, about it’s not my business whether people think of my shit — my business is doing what I do, and that’s it.”

“It was my faith in God, which is a big part of who I am. And yet at the same time, I don’t think God really cares whether you believe in him or not. But I heard ‘Finish what you start.’ That was like hearing the voice of God as if it was completely outside of me,” he concluded.

READ: James Gunn Explains Why He Removed A Scene He Used To Promote 'Superman'

It’s unclear if Gunn is referring to Jesus Christ and the triune God. If he is, his assessment that God does not care whether you believe in him is categorically false. In Matthew 22: 37-38, Jesus Christ states, “You shall love the Lord, your God, with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the greatest and the first commandment.”

Additionally, in Exodus 20: 2-3, God informed Moses, “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. You shall not have other gods beside me.”

This is reiterated in Deuteronomy 5: 6-7, “I am the LORD your God, who brought you out of the land of Egypt, out of the house of slavery. You shall not have other gods beside me.”

Additionally, in Luke 12: 6-9, Christ says, “Are not five sparrows sold for two small coins? Yet not one of them has escaped the notice of God. Even the hairs of your head have all been counted. Do not be afraid. You are worth more than many sparrows. I tell you, everyone who acknowledges me before others the Son of Man will acknowledge before the angels of God. But whoever denies me before others will be denied before the angels of God.”

What do you make of Gunn’s comments?

NEXT: J.K. Rowling Reveals She's "Working Closely" With The Writers On HBO's Harry Potter TV Show