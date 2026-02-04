GalaxyCon has barred actor Dean Cain from participating in convention events, citing vague disagreements over “values” in what appears to be the latest example of the convention circuit’s systematic exclusion of conservative talent. The decision stands despite Cain’s public confirmation that he held a productive conversation with convention organizers.

Cain, who portrayed Superman for four seasons on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, revealed the ban on X (formerly Twitter) after GalaxyCon promoted a “Stars of Superman” mail-in autograph service that conspicuously excluded one of the character’s most recognizable live-action portrayals.

“This is how they try to blacklist… What are the ‘values’ that I hold – which are not aligned with GalaxyCon’s values? Please be specific, Sarah + GalaxyCon,” Cain wrote, calling out the convention’s refusal to articulate their objections.

Following the public exchange, Cain confirmed he spoke with GalaxyCon representatives: “Spoke with Mike — appreciate the conversation. We agreed to disagree on certain things — but it turns out, our VALUES aren’t so far apart. I encourage folks to speak with each other, even when they disagree on some things — and the world will be a better place.”

However, the civil dialogue produced no material change. Cain remains excluded from GalaxyCon events, demonstrating that convention organizers prioritize ideological gatekeeping over genuine reconciliation or business sense.

The actor’s conservative political views are well-documented. Cain has publicly endorsed President Donald Trump three times, serves on the NRA board, and regularly appears on Fox News to discuss political issues. He hosted Trump’s inaugural parade in January 2025, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most visible conservative voices.

GalaxyCon’s decision to exclude Cain while simultaneously monetizing Superman nostalgia exposes the hypocrisy at the convention industry’s core. The “Stars of Superman” autograph service markets itself as celebrating multiple eras of the Man of Steel, yet deliberately omits an actor who defined the character for millions of 1990s viewers.

For fans who grew up watching Lois & Clark, Cain is Superman. His portrayal ran for 87 episodes across four seasons on ABC, reaching an average of 18 million viewers at its peak. Only George Reeves appeared in more Superman episodes, and those were half the length of Cain’s 46-minute installments.

By excluding Cain, GalaxyCon is reducing the value of their own product while punishing fans whose preferred Superman era is now deemed politically inconvenient.

The convention circuit’s conservative blacklist extends far beyond Cain. Kevin Sorbo, star of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and a frequent collaborator with Cain on faith-based films, was banned from New Jersey Comic Con several years ago. Like Cain, Sorbo’s exclusion followed his public support for conservative causes and Christian values.

The pattern extends to authors as well. John Ringo, a bestselling military science fiction writer, was disinvited from ConCarolinas after social media activists targeted his political views. Convention organizers caved to pressure despite Ringo’s popularity with attendees.

Larry Correia, author of the Monster Hunter International series and multiple award-nominated fantasy novels, faced similar treatment at Origins Game Fair. Correia’s crime was his outspoken criticism of left-wing bias in science fiction publishing and his support for Second Amendment rights.

These bans share common characteristics: vague accusations about “values,” refusal to specify objectionable behavior, and capitulation to activist pressure campaigns. Convention organizers consistently prioritize appeasing vocal minorities over serving their paying customers.

The economic irrationality is staggering. Cain, Sorbo, Ringo, and Correia all command substantial fan followings who would pay premium prices for autographs, photo ops, and panel appearances. Conventions are leaving money on the table to maintain ideological purity.

GalaxyCon’s “Stars of Superman” promotion perfectly illustrates this self-defeating approach. Collectors and completists now face an incomplete product, a Superman autograph collection missing one of the franchise’s most prominent actors. The service is objectively less valuable because of Cain’s exclusion.

The convention industry’s blacklist operates through informal networks and social pressure rather than explicit policies. Organizers rarely provide written explanations for bans, making it difficult for excluded guests to challenge decisions or for fans to hold conventions accountable.

This opacity serves a purpose. By keeping criteria vague and enforcement arbitrary, convention organizers maintain plausible deniability while systematically purging conservative voices from geek culture spaces.

The strategy mirrors broader entertainment industry blacklisting. Conservative actors, writers, and creators face informal exclusion from projects, with decision-makers citing “creative differences” or “not the right fit” rather than admitting ideological discrimination.

Cain’s willingness to engage in dialogue and his public acknowledgment that he found common ground with GalaxyCon representatives make the continued ban even more indefensible. If their values “aren’t so far apart,” what justifies his exclusion?

The answer is obvious: GalaxyCon fears backlash from activist communities that monitor convention guest lists for ideological compliance. Organizers would rather alienate paying customers than risk social media campaigns accusing them of platforming conservatives.

It needs to stop, and we need to apply social pressure back to people like the purveyors of GalaxyCon to ensure this doesn’t happen anymore.

