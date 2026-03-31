Actress Milly Alcock, who plays Supergirl in the upcoming film, did what so many actresses have done before in the woke era of Hollywood by painting themselves as victims in the lead up to their film’s release.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Milcock was asked how her time on House of the Dragon prepared her for any potential backlash for the Supergirl film.

She answered, “It definitely made me aware that simply existing as a woman in that space is something that people comment on. We have become very comfortable having this weird ownership of women’s bodies.”

“I can’t really stop them,” she added. “I can only be myself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Alcock provided more information on what to expect from her character in the Craig Gillespie directed film, “She’s given this incredible responsibility and doesn’t know how to deal with it.”

“So she kind of suffocates herself and goes on a journey of self-discovery,” she said.

Alcock also shared, “She’s not trying to save the world—she’s just trying to save her own.”

“This film is an excellent reminder that the world can be crumbling around you, but you can be the hero of your own story,” she added.

The film’s director Craig Gillespie previously shared that the film is “an anti-hero story.”

As part of a press event in Manhattan back in December he also added that Supergirl has “got a lot of baggage and a lot of demons coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life.”

Additionally, DC Studios CEO James Gunn indicated it would be chock full of feminism, “So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all. She’s very imperfect, like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while.”

Finally, he added, “This movie is not just a female clone of Superman. It’s its own thing entirely with a character who is equally worthy of this treatment.”

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