Star Trek: Starfleet Academy actor Karim Diane promised that the second season of the show will be “GAY AF.”

Diane made his promise in a comment on Instagram as part of his reaction to the show being cancelled by Paramount Skydance.

He wrote, “season 2 is GAY AF, and I have SOOOOO much bts content coming your way. Please prepare to be sick of me.”

“im going to be EVEN LOUDER and more annoying about this beautiful gay Klingon. we going out IN FLAMES,” he concluded.

In a video that he also shared to Instagram, he said, “Season 2 will be our last season. That is really hard for me to say because I love this show so much.”

“I got the chance to create 20 episodes within one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time alongside some of the most experienced and talented artists in this entire industry,” he continued. “And there is 10 episodes left.”

Next, he declared, “Season 2 is basically Season 1 turned all the way up.”

Diane’s character Jay-Den Kraag was at the center of a number of controversies in the first season including the emasculation of the Klingons as well as the promotion of homosexuality and polygamy.

Additionally, Diane himself claimed the show was a vehicle for LGBTQ+ propaganda. In a previous post to Instagram he wrote, “Meet Star Trek’s first gay Klingon: Jay-Den Kraag. I won’t pretend that I wasn’t scared to take on this role. Part of me still is. Not because of the character himself, but because I knew the reaction that could come with it. I knew there would be people who would blur the line between who I play on screen and who I am in real life, and that much of that response would be rooted in homophobia, racism, bigotry. I knew that by stepping into this role, a lot of that heat would come directly to me.”

“But what matters more is this: over the past few weeks since this show premiered, I’ve received countless messages from LGBTQ+ people around the world… people who feel seen, validated, and inspired by Jay-Den. Those messages outweigh every bit of negativity. Every single time,” he added.

Next, he claimed that the entire franchise is about pushing woke ideology, “From its very first episode nearly 60 years ago, Gene Roddenberry’s vision was never about preserving the familiar. He imagined a future that expanded who gets to be seen, heard, and valued. A future where diversity isn’t merely tolerated, but celebrated. Jay-Den doesn’t exist outside of that tradition. He exists because of it.”

“‘Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations’ isn’t just a catchy phrase Roddenberry tossed around. I believe he truly meant it,” he concluded. “Feeling incredibly lucky to be part of a show that still believes in saying something meaningful.”

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