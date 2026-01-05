Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
Jan 5

Sure, it was the 80's, when we were terrified of AIDS and incredibly wary of gay men, but of course everyone just loves Will and can't wait to celebrate him. There is no semblance of actual reality here.

Reply
Share
5 replies
Guitar Man's avatar
Guitar Man
Jan 5

The only episode I watched was the last episode. The fight to me wasn't great but kid, and Will's future being going to a gay bar and finding his boyfriend there was cringe.

Reply
Share
5 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture