After years of legal battles, settlement restrictions, and the loss of key cast members, Axanar: The Gathering Storm is getting its premiere. Alec Peters announced from the bridge of the USS Aries that the second part of the Axanar trilogy will screen publicly for the first time on Sunday, July 26th at the Digital Gym Cinema in downtown San Diego, running continuously from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM during San Diego Comic-Con weekend.

“Donor, fan, whatever — there is absolutely no charge,” Peters stated in the announcement. Both Prelude to Axanar and The Gathering Storm will screen back to back on the big screen, with cast and crew present throughout. The Digital Gym seats 52 people, so multiple showings will run continuously to accommodate everyone who shows up. Peters noted the contrast with Prelude’s previous AMC Theater screening at SDCC, which drew 200 to 300 people at a time. Expect demand to be significant.

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What Getting Here Cost

The road to this premiere is one of the most turbulent in fan film history. Prelude to Axanar, released in 2014, was a 20-minute proof-of-concept documentary-style short that demonstrated what a professional-grade Star Trek fan production could look like. It went viral. The production quality raised the bar for what the fan film community thought possible and raised enough crowdfunding to pursue a full feature film.

Then CBS and Paramount arrived with lawyers.

In late 2015, the studios filed a copyright infringement suit against Axanar Productions and Alec Peters, claiming the production infringed “innumerable copyright elements of Star Trek, including its settings, characters, species, and themes.” The lawsuit sent shockwaves through a fan film community that had operated for decades under an informal understanding: non-commercial productions existed in a legal grey area the studios tolerated.

The studios settled with Peters in early 2017. The terms were brutal. Axanar was limited to two 15-minute segments released on YouTube with no advertising — a fraction of the 90-minute feature Peters had been building toward. CBS and Paramount simultaneously released formal fan film guidelines that effectively ended the era of professional-grade crowdfunded fan productions, capping budgets, runtime, and production scale across the board.

The lawsuit did not just hamper Axanar. It changed Star Trek fan filmmaking permanently.

Richard Hatch

The Gathering Storm arrives with a dimension no amount of production quality can address. Richard Hatch, best known as Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica and Tom Zarek in the Ronald D. Moore reimagining, appeared in Prelude to Axanar as Commander Kharn. His performance was one of the short’s highlights — a seasoned actor bringing genuine gravitas to fan-produced material.

Hatch died on February 7th, 2017, from pancreatic cancer. He was 71.

His presence in The Gathering Storm will be a reminder of what the production lost. He was a supporter of fan creativity at every level of his career, and his willingness to participate in Axanar reflected the generosity toward fan communities that defined him.

Fan Films and the Studios

Axanar sits at the center of a larger argument about what fan creativity is worth and who gets to decide its limits. The studios’ lawsuit was legally defensible. Copyright law is copyright law. But its chilling effect on a community that had spent decades producing work in genuine tribute to a franchise they loved was real and lasting.

The documentary style Axanar employs works well, arguably better than what Strange New Worlds produced with its own documentary-format episode, which had the full resources of a Paramount production behind it and considerably less soul. Fan productions that operate from genuine love of the source material do something that committee notes and streaming metrics cannot manufacture. The Prelude demonstrated the team had the talent to build a feature. The Gathering Storm, by all accounts, demonstrates they still do.

It is a shame the lawsuit prevented Axanar from becoming what it was building toward.

The Star Trek fan film community has never stopped creating despite the 2016 guidelines drawing hard lines around what’s permissible. Lower budgets, shorter runtimes, less professional polish — the same passion that drove Axanar’s original crowdfunding success drives hundreds of productions that continue releasing today. Peters kept working. The cast and crew kept showing up. The project that the studios tried to bury in legal fees crawled across the finish line anyway.

If you’re at San Diego Comic-Con on July 26th, the Digital Gym Cinema is a mile from the convention center. Get there early.

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