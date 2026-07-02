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Joseph L. Wiess's avatar
Joseph L. Wiess
3h

Considering the shyte that paramount has turned out in the last ten years, I'll take Return to Axanar and New Voyages any time.

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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
2h

Can't have the serfs outshining the educated, refined, and talented noble class.

No, no, no.

Get back to your trough, consume your slop, and LIKE it.

We await your praise and adulation, peasants.

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