Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Nuckels's avatar
Harry Nuckels
1hEdited

Pandering sums up that mess perfectly; it's not even trying to be taken seriously--it's bad "cosplay" trek...

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture