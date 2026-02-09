The reported editor for Greta Gerwig and Netflix’s upcoming Narnia film, Andrew Weisblum, appeared to confirm some of the worst fears many people have for the film.

During an appearance on the Art of the Cut, Weisblum was discussing his recent adaptation of Charlie Huston’s Caught Stealing novel and revealed he’s not referring to the source material for Gerwig and Netflix’s Narnia film because they did their “own take on it.”

He said, “I did not read [Caught Stealing]. I thought about it and decided the film is not being made exclusively for people who are aficionados of the book, and I want the story to be clear for people who love the book or people who don’t.”

“I needed to keep my objectivity as much as possible in reading the script and in communicating what needed to be communicated in the film, not subconsciously rely on information that I had from the book that maybe wasn’t being conveyed in the movie, if that makes sense,” he continued. “It needed to stand alone. The story needed to stand alone.”

Next, he hinted that he’s working on the Narnia film and that like Caught Stealing he has no intention of referring back to the source material, “You know, it’s funny, I’ve worked on a bunch of projects that are based on source materials, some more well-known than others. And right now, I’m working on a film that’s very well, the source material is very well known. Once again, I’m choosing not to refer back to that material because we’re doing our own take on it. You know, we did our own take on that.”

“I think that’s been true pretty much every time, not to treat any material, even the script, as sacrosanct, because you have to listen to the movie, listen to the footage, listen to the performances, and be open to rewrite or rethink things that aren’t 100% what they need to be,” he concluded.

While is it not confirmed that Weisblum is working on the Narnia film, only reported by NarniaWeb, and he did not mention Narnia by name, his comments align with pretty much everything coming out of the production of the film.

IMAX Rich Gelfond said during the company’s 2025 Investor Day presentation, “This is not your mother’s or your grandmother’s Narnia. The music in it is unbelievably contemporary music, which IMAX fans like, and I’m not going to say specifically, but things like Pink Floyd and The Doors, that kind of music, which people go to see in IMAX.”

“And the movie itself is going to be -- it’s being filmed at the largest sound stage in Europe. I went on the set where there were hundreds of people and multiple -- it’s filmed at multiple locations, and you’re going to see a clip in a second. And if you can’t see how passionate Greta is about it, then you’ll have to wait to see the movie to see how awesome it is,” he added.

The film’s producer Amy Pascal had previously claimed, “It’s a very new take on Narnia. It’s all about rock and roll.”

Additionally, during the IMAX Investor Day presentation IMAX’s Executive VP and Chief Content Officer Jonathan Fischer made it clear the film is a “reimagining” of Lewis’ work.

He said, “And of course, in November, we are bringing visionary filmmaker, Greta Gerwig’s bold, reimagining of the world of Narnia, exclusively to IMAX screens around the globe as a Filmed for IMAX title.”

“We have one of the most singular creative voices and commercial forces in film, making a truly epic blockbuster film that will only be available in IMAX for fans around the world,” he added.

Just last month, Netflix revealed in a blog post that the film was Gerwig’s “singular vision.”

The post stated, ““Gerwig, whose films have found fresh, original ways into beloved stories, brings her singular vision to Lewis’s iconic world explored in The Chronicles of Narnia series.”

Finally, the film is also rumored to have cast Meryl Streep to play a sex-swapped Aslan. Deadline reported, “Oscar winner Meryl Streep is in talks to play Aslan the Great Lion in Greta Gerwig and Netlfix’s Narnia movie, we have confirmed with sources.”

Nexus Point News had also previously reported that “an offer has been made to Meryl Streep to portray a central character in the series: Aslan, the Great Lion.”

