Star Trek: Starfleet Academy showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau shared their plans for season 2 of the show.

In an interview following the conclusion of the show’s first season with TV Insider Landau shared what the two have planned for the second season.

She said, “There’s some really big concept episodes in Season 2 that really invoke Trek at its best that I’m so excited for the audience to watch because I think something we learned about our audience reception in Season 1 is that people really do love these episodes that are sort of close-ended stories that really feel like a complete meal. And that’s really cool because that’s what Trek always did so well in the past. And we continue to really do that in Season 2.”

“And I’m excited for people to partake of these really great standalone episodes that we have coming, as well as an amazing serialized story over the course of the season,” she said.

Kurtzman added, “The balance between standalones and serialization feels like it’s been maintained in Season 2. I would say that really what it means is it’s emotional serialization, but individual stories that get closed-ended by the end of each episode, more or less.”

“New characters will introduce new problems in Season 2, and those problems are going to ripple through our cadets, and it’s going to shake things up a bit,” he continued. “You might find romances between characters that you could never have expected. And let’s see, what else can I say? You’ll get to learn more about Nahla, a lot more about Nahla, actually.”

Landau concurred, “We go deep on Nahla in Season 2. Also, Holly Hunter in Season 2, it’s like an acting [dream].”

“You might meet some of Nahla’s family members. Yeah, I’m going to leave at that,” Kurtzman concluded.

The second season wrapped filming on February 24 while the first season was still airing.

The first season is the worst reviewed Star Trek show of all time based on IMDb scores. It currently has an average rating of 4.4 out of 10 from over 29,000 reviews.

Similarly on Rotten Tomatoes it has a Popcornmeter (previously Audience Score) score of 51%.

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