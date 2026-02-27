A self-described “woke idiot” reacted to a first look image of Kratos and Atreus for Prime Video’s God of War series by claiming they “white washed” Kratos.

X user Kit Kat wrote, “I like how they white washed the greek guy.”

When one individual responded by saying that “Kratos is literally [expletive] white,” Kit Kat replied, “Whiteness is a concept, Greeks werent even considered white until a little over a hundred years ago.”

“Erasing his greek features and tanned skin to cast a white dude from Cali who played the pudgy white guy in the last game is still white washing,” he added.

In another comment he attempted to explain his initial post, “Game Kratos very much leans into his Greek ethnicity while the amazon series looks like he could be your average dude from kentucky. Completely removing his ethnic features in favor of more stereotypically white features is, in fact, white washing.”

“[Greeks] werent even considered white until the late 1800s/early 1900s,” he added in another post. “But regardless, removing his ethnic features in favor of a more stereotypically white guy (who doesnt even remotely look greek) is still white washing.”

He reiterated this in another reply, “Game Kratos has tanned skin and ethnic facial features that make him look very greek. Removing them in favor of a more stereotypically white appearance is white washing. Not the worst case of it by far, absolutely, but still what it is.”

The character design for actor Ryan Hurst looks almost completely accurate to the God of War game that was released back in 2018 that follows Kratos and his Atreus as they set out to spread the ashes of Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother.

It’s this game that the show plans to adapt with Ronald D. Moore as its showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

