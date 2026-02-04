Kerrice Brooks, the actress who plays SAM (Series Acclimation Mil), a photonic hologram, in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy explained why she did not watch Star Trek before being cast in the show.

In an interview with Space.com, Brooks, who claims to be queer, initially said it had to do with being rebellious against her family, “I didn’t really have a personal one [connection] because of rebellious reasons from my family.”

However, she then quickly pivoted and claimed it had everything to do with the show somehow not being able to represent her identity. In short, she did not believe it adhered to the woke ideology she has quite clearly been captured by.

“I didn’t know if I would see myself in it. I think it was really important for me to see myself in something, and I saw it in a lot of cartoons,” she said. “When I started watching it when I was cast, I saw that everyone could exist in this world. And that makes me feel safe enough to let down whatever wall I had up and fall into it.”

“It's like when you're skydiving and falling backwards, unable to see what’s in front of you. I don't know necessarily what’s to come, but I’m in for the ride right now,” she concluded.

Her comments are not surprising given she previously told Out that the message of the show is to embrace sin and disordered lifestyles, “As a member of the community, I would say there’s space for us everywhere. So don’t ever be afraid to be yourself. Ever. Be you as loudly as possible. Out loud. For real.”

These views reflect an adherence to woke ideology and specifically to its tentacle of DEI and representation. This ideology was described as “toxic slime” by Fr. John A. Perricone.

He explained in an article in Crisis Magazine:

DEI’s Diversity is a violation of human dignity. It replaces the striving essential to the human person for physical traits or skin color. Diversity accomplishes nothing less than choking off the source of human dignity, which is the cultivation of intellectual or physical aptitude. Only this permits a man to take pride in his worth because the work is his own, a fruit of a struggle for excellence. Diversity eviscerates that. In doing so, it leaves the human person impoverished and stunted. Granted, circumstances will sometimes be less than ideal for many. But man is not his circumstance. Man’s dignity rises above circumstance. Circumstance is the forge by which he becomes himself. In that achievement, he attains happiness and peace. The ancient Roman adage is apposite: Ad astra per aspera (To the stars through hard sacrifice). DEI’s Equity is a violation of justice. Men of common sense recognize that every society will always be marked by inequality. All human work is compensated unevenly, depending upon the nature of the work. This is the nature of justice. The bricklayer’s profession is no less worthy than a neurosurgeon. That fact is not compromised by the fact that compensation for them is unequal. Equality is not measured in outcomes but by opportunity. Aristotle once remarked that the greatest inequality is to treat unequal things equally. In a truly just society, the bricklayer understands that true justice lies in the greater compensation for the neurosurgeon. In fact, he would have it no other way. You see, he is grounded in reality. Inequality is not remedied by more inequality. DEI’s Inclusion is a corruption of charity. Discrimination entails arbitrary exclusion, a vicious expulsion of some by virtue of some physical trait or disposition. But discrimination grounded upon the exigencies of the task at hand is obligatory. If an individual cannot meet with distinction the expectations required of him, charity requires he be bypassed by one who can. T.S Eliot wrote in “Ash Wednesday,” “teach us to care, and not to care.” Puzzling at first glance. But his poetry expresses the rich teaching of Mother Church recently given unexpected currency by Vice President Vance.

NEXT: Godzilla And Kong Required To Take On New Bigger Titan In 'Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters' Season 2 Trailer