Apple TV shared the first trailer for the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters and it promises a team-up between Kong and Godzilla as they will have to take on a new bigger titan.

In an official description, Apple TV promises the second season will reveal “buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a titan event on the horizon.”

That new threat is described as “a living cataclysm. When its massive bioluminescent form breaks the surface of the ocean, the world seems to hold its breath.”

Additionally, it’s described as “an ancient force emerging from the deep, its purpose uncertain, its power unmatched, its awe and terror in equal measure.”

The new threat is a brand new monster as confirmed by the show’s producer Tony Tunnell. He told SFX Magazine in January, “It's really exciting to launch a new monster here, and with [VFX supervisor] Sean [Konrad's] collaboration, it feels dynamic and exciting and something we haven't seen before.”

Additionally, Tunnell shared how the creature design was based off of real-life deep sea creatures, “ean will often invite us on [Zoom calls] to look at species that are real," Tunnell says. "You think you're an educated human, and you know what creatures exist on this planet, and then suddenly Sean shows you things and you're like, 'Oh, my God, that's real? Where is that?'"

“"We really want to have these new Titans rooted in reality, so we spend a lot of time making sure that they make sense, like the way that they’re moving, or whatever their fuel is, and that the whole idea is integrated,” she added. “We're also trying to match it thematically with what we're doing in the show. There's a lot of conversations that go into it.”

On top of the new titan, this season is expected to deliver more King Kong following his teaser at the end of Season 1. Back in May 2024, series creator Chris Black told Gold Derby, “We want to continue to tell the human story. But there also was a hunger for more spectacle, for more monsters. So how do we make it bigger and better? We revealed Kong at the end of the first season. So there’s going to be an expectation you’re going to see more of Kong and we want to deliver on that.”

“It’s the blessing and the curse of making a hit show: On the one hand, you're like ‘Oh, we made a hit show.’ Then you also, ‘Oh crap we made a hit show,’” he concluded.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters stars Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Joe Tippett and Anders Holm. It will also guest star Takehiro Hira, Amber Midthunder, Curtiss Cook, Cliff Curtis, Dominique Tipper and Camilo Jiménez Varón.

