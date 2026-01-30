Tatiana Maslany, who plays Anisha Mir in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, called for a strike to protest ICE and encouraged the Hollywood actors union to join it.

In a post to Instagram alongside her husband Brendan Hines joined fellow actors Pedro Pascal, Edward Norton, and Jamie Lee Curtis in calling for the strike.

Hines began the video, “Tomorrow, January 30th, the people of Minneapolis have called for a nationwide general strike.”

Maslany chimed in, “That means no work, no school, no shopping.”

“In support and solidarity for their continued resistance against the violent homicidal ICE occupation that’s happening in their city and that is happening in lots of cities across the country, and will be coming eventually for everyone in this country” Hines continued.

Maslany then added, “We’re both SAG-AFTRA members and so far our union has been silent on this. And we wanted to put pressure on SAG to stand with the people of Minneapolis, to support the general strike, and to participate in the general strike, and support any actors who are choosing to walk off set to withhold their labor.”

“This is an existential threat,” she declared. “And all labor unions need to stand in solidarity and SAG-AFTRA is no exception.”

Hines then encouraged any SAG-AFTRA members watching the video to call the union “and get them to support this action.”

As mentioned above, Maslany and Hines join Pedro Pascal who called for a strike earlier this week as well. He shared a poster that reads, “ICE OUT! Nationwide Shutdown! No Work. No School. No Shopping.”

Edward Norton also endorsed a strike. He told the LA Times, “These are not normal times. It’s like we have extrajudicial assaults on Americans and humans going on on a daily basis now. And it’s not OK. Even though all people kind of have to put one foot in front of the other and deal with the demands of the day, we cannot act like this is not happening.”

“I think what they’re doing in Minnesota with the strike needs to expand,” he said. “I think we should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also shared a poster to promote a strike and wrote, “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!”

Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder also wrote on Instagram, “withholding our labor and capital is our most effective leverage. national general strike spread the word!”

Voice actor Patti Harrison also posted on Instagram, “GENERAL STRIKE THIS FRIDAY JAN. 30TH in solidarity w Minneapolis & everyone else being terrorized right now.”

