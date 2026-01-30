Star Wars actor Giancarlo Esposito, who played Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian, declared that it “is time for a revolution.”

Esposito appeared at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah to promote his film The Only Living Pickpocket. While there he shared his thoughts on recent ICE immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

He told Variety, “So, very rich old white men are exerting their power to suppress our own people thus creating a feeling of civil war in the streets, preparing the haters to hate, teaching them how to shoot. They’re not even trained right. To kill.”

“This is all a preparation for a very insidious problem that’s happening in our world,” he continued. “And for me, I have to speak out that we will not be iced out. This is not going to happen.”

He later added, “They can’t take us all down. If the whole world showed up on Putin’s doorstep, or the Iranians doorstep, or in Washington it would stop. They would kill 500, 50 million, whatever, but the rest of us would survive with a new-. This is time for a revolution. It’s time for it. And they don’t even know that’s what they’re starting. But we have to be strong enough to know that we can change the world. We have to change it from within.”

“So if I’m spiritually ready and right and I’m ready to understand other people and to agree to disagree with them and say, ‘Okay, let’s find the solution together.’ Then that starts to change things. Not by deporting immigrants. Not by killing brown and even white people on the street. It’s crossing over now and believe me this is going to spark the nature of so many people who are going to show up and say, ‘No more. I’m mad as hell. And I’m not going to take it anymore.”

Giancarlo Esposito’s comments come in the wake of numerous celebrities including Pedro Pascal calling for a national strike following ICE enforcement in Minnesota.

Pascal shared a poster calling for the strike to take place today. The poster states, “ICE OUT! Nationwide Shutdown! No Work. No School. No Shopping.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also called for the strike. She shared a poster and wrote on Instagram, “THESE WERE AMERICANS! SHOT BY OUR GOVERNMENT!”

Edward Norton told the LA Times, “These are not normal times. It’s like we have extrajudicial assaults on Americans and humans going on on a daily basis now. And it’s not OK. Even though all people kind of have to put one foot in front of the other and deal with the demands of the day, we cannot act like this is not happening.”

“I think what they’re doing in Minnesota with the strike needs to expand,” he said. “I think we should be talking about a national general economic strike until this is over.”

Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder also wrote on Instagram, “withholding our labor and capital is our most effective leverage. national general strike spread the word!”

Voice actor Patti Harrison also posted on Instagram, “GENERAL STRIKE THIS FRIDAY JAN. 30TH in solidarity w Minneapolis & everyone else being terrorized right now.”

