Karim Diané, who plays the Klingon Jay-Den in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy teased that his character will be involved in a Sodomitic relationship as the series progresses.

In an interview with TV Insider discussing the show’s fourth episode, Diané and showrunner Noga Landau were asked, “There seems to be a possible romance brewing between Jay-Den and Kyle (Dale Whibley) from war college, which I am enjoying seeing. What can you both say about that, and what’s coming up there?”

Diané responded, “We were just talking about this. What I can say is, yeah, I mean, there’s definitely romance for sure in Jay-Den’s future, there’s romance for every single one of these cadets. We’re all in college, and all these aliens are really hot, so it’s hard not to —”

Landau interjected, “Can that be the name of your article? ‘All these aliens are really hot’?”

Diané added, “So yeah, there’s definitely romance in Jay-Den’s future, I’ll definitely say that.”

After Landau was asked to provide specific commentary, she said, “Well, it’s only the beginning, so keep watching because yeah, you might have some fun if you’re a fan of Kyle, but the course of true love never did run smooth, and there’s other people entering the mix also for Jay-Den.”

It’s possible one of those individuals is the Khinoan cadet Darem Reymi. Fandom Pulse co-owner shared a screenshot from the episode with Reymi caressing Jay-Den’s chest in a degenerate homoerotic fashion.

Additionally, the show also referenced disordered and degenerate polycule relationships in its third episode “Vitus Reflux” where Darem discusses a past experience that resulted in a scar on his ribs. He said that it involved “someone’s sister and cousin, and polycule underwater hookups.”

Apparently, a polycule is an interconnected network or group of people where not everyone in the group is romantically or sexually involved with every other person. In other words it’s just another form of degeneracy the show is attempting to push and normalize.

NEXT: Brandon Sanderson Provides More Details On Why He Chose Apple TV For 'Mistborn' And 'The Stormlight Archive' Adaptations