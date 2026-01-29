Brandon Sanderson shared more details on why he chose to have Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive get adapted at Apple TV over other studios.

Last night The Hollywood Reporter noted that Apple TV had acquired the rights to Sanderson’s Cosmere book universe and that the studio was looking to adapt his Mistborn series into feature films while turning The Stormlight Archive into a TV series.

Additionally, the outlet claimed that Sanderson will have “rarefied control over the screen translations … Sanderson will be the architect of the universe; will write, produce and consult; and will have approvals.”

In a post to Reddit, Sanderson shared more details about the deal and specifically explained why he went with Apple.

He wrote, “In May I flew to Hollywood to start looking for a new partner on the Cosmere. … this was my first time being in Hollywood with my Cosmere rights since...oh, 2016?”

From there he explained how he got the red carpet treatment and met with real decision makers instead of low level executives and producers. After detailing how he was wined and dined, he shared why he went with Apple, “The decision to pick Apple was due to two factors. First, the level of approvals and control. Apple wants to be a true partner with me, and they feel like they really get what I want to do.”

“Second, their track record. Apple does fewer things, but with higher quality, than some other studios. I find virtually every thing of theirs I watch is excellent and creator driven,” he added.

Sanderson added that he is writing the script for the first Mistborn screenplay himself and will be working on it full time over the next five months. Following this Mistborn script, he plans to focus on The Stormlight Archive series.

“I promise not to get too distracted to do books. However, if I want this done right, I need to give some real attention and heart to it now,” he said.

He also promised to provide even more details on his livestream on Friday at 6 pm MT.

This deal comes in the wake of Sanderson professing his allegiance to woke ideology. In a FAQ section on his website, Sanderson declared, “My current stance is one of unequivocable support for LGBTQ+ rights. I support gay marriage. I support trans rights, the rights of non-binary people, and I support the rights of trans people to affirm their own identity with love and support. I support anti-discrimination legislation, and have voted consistently along these lines for the last fifteen years. I am marking the posting of this FAQ item, at the encouragement of several of my LGBTQ+ fans, with a sizable donation to the Utah Pride Center and another to The OUT Foundation.”

NEXT: Axanar: The Star Trek Fan Film That Refused to Die