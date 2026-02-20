Actor Karim Diane, who plays Jay-Den Kraag on Starfleet Academy, made the bold claim that not only is the show but the entire Star Trek franchise is a vehicle for LGBTQ+ propaganda.

Following the release of Starfleet Academy’s seventh episode that depicts Diane’s character engaging in disordered homosexual acts, Karim took to Facebook, where he immediately used woke language to paint himself as a victim despite later admitting he’s in reality the aggressor and a cultural vandal.

He wrote, “Meet Star Trek’s first gay Klingon: Jay-Den Kraag. I won’t pretend that I wasn’t scared to take on this role. Part of me still is. Not because of the character himself, but because I knew the reaction that could come with it. I knew there would be people who would blur the line between who I play on screen and who I am in real life, and that much of that response would be rooted in homophobia, racism, bigotry. I knew that by stepping into this role, a lot of that heat would come directly to me.”

“But what matters more is this: over the past few weeks since this show premiered, I’ve received countless messages from LGBTQ+ people around the world… people who feel seen, validated, and inspired by Jay-Den. Those messages outweigh every bit of negativity. Every single time,” he added.

Next, he claimed that the entire franchise is about pushing woke ideology, “From its very first episode nearly 60 years ago, Gene Roddenberry’s vision was never about preserving the familiar. He imagined a future that expanded who gets to be seen, heard, and valued. A future where diversity isn’t merely tolerated, but celebrated. Jay-Den doesn’t exist outside of that tradition. He exists because of it.”

“‘Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations’ isn’t just a catchy phrase Roddenberry tossed around. I believe he truly meant it,” he concluded. “Feeling incredibly lucky to be part of a show that still believes in saying something meaningful.”

Karim’s post is a perfect example of how liberalism completely changes the definition of words. Deacon Harrison Garlick explained this tactic while reacting to the NFL’s Super Bowl slogan, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love.”

He wrote on X, “‘Love’ in liberalism is always a Trojan horse for a tolerance and appeasement of people’s freedom to satiate their desires. The ‘freedom’ it smuggles in is Luciferian.”

He added, “True freedom - you are MORE free the more you discipline your desires in order to choose what is good. Luciferian / modern freedom - you are MORE free the more options you have to satiate desire. One leads to being God-like. The other to a bestial life.”

Diané’s invocation of “Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations” is the perfect example of this liberal linguistic and moral deception that Deacon Garlick points out. While he claims that celebrating disordered homosexuality is an extension of this phrase, it really hollows out the original meaning and intention.

In Star Trek: The Original Series’ episode “Is T here in Truth No Beauty?” Spock explains, “The very touching sentiment, Doctor Jones, is that beauty is truth, truth beauty. That which is eternal is also beautiful.”

Later in the episode, Doctor Jones says, “I understand, Mr. Spock, the glory of creation is in its infinite diversity.” Spock replies, “And the ways our differences combine to create meaning and beauty.”

Clearly, this phrase is about fostering unity and mutual respect in pursuit of truth and the common good. It was not a blank check to normalize immorality and foster division.

Diané redefines this as an open-ended endorsement of celebrating every form of personal identity and desire as inherently valuable and progressive rather than a philosophy rooted in ordered harmony toward truth and common good.

If Diané’s definition applied why didn’t The Federation simply embrace the Borg or the Pakleds?

NEXT: Roger Avary Reveals What Makes One A True Master Storyteller & Filmmaker