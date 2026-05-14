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Jeffolas's avatar
Jeffolas
4h

Why are these people like this? Why does stuff like this excite them? Why are they so desperate for debasement that they completely misinterpreted a clear answer?

It took me years of life and seeing degeneracy pushed to the point only a fool or a liar could deny it

It's God.

In this case, he's been VERY clear about adultery.

These people have rejected God, and wallowing in filth is what pleases them.

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StorytellingRon's avatar
StorytellingRon
5h

Can you evangelize and plant churches in it?

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