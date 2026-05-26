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Jeffolas
3h

I don't think Disney is yet willing to admit it, but most people already understand the situation.

The fans are never coming back so long as the Disney logo is on the product. It's unsalvageable at this point.

The only possible thing to do is sell off the franchise. But media conglomeration has made it next to impossible to find a buyer that wouldn't just carry on the ruining.

Paramount? Look at Star Trek.

Warner Brothers? Black Snape.

Amazon? Rings of Power.

NBC Universal? SNL

Apple? Apple.

Netflix? Too many woke projects to even single one out.

It would pretty much have to be some eccentric billionaire dedicated to reviving it. Outside of George Lucas himself,whoi doesn't have the juice anymore, anyway, who would even invest that kind of money, time, and effort?

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