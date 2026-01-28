Actor Ethan Hawke claimed that President Donald Trump and his administration are taking freedoms away while also claiming they are fascist.

While at the Sundance film festival in Park City, Utah, Hawke told Variety, “It’s entirely possible that Trump is doing us a great favor by teaching America what oligarchy means. I think a lot of young people, myself included, didn’t even know what it meant. Bernie Sanders and people, ‘Top 1%’ and we like roll our eyes and thinking like, ‘Oh! I see what they mean. Oh!’”

“So sometimes you need to have your freedoms taken away to know what they mean and what’s worth fighting for,” he declared. “I wish that were not true, but it seems-. What Ken Burns says is great, ‘History doesn’t repeat itself, but it does rhyme.’ It moves in circles and it rhymes. That’s not exactly the same. It’s different.”

To that point he then claimed, “And what fascism looks like today is not what it looked like before. Propaganda, social media, everything’s different now. And the rules of engagement are different.”

“But we all know what greed and oppression are, and we feel the truth in our stomachs. So we got to figure out how to take care of one another. Everybody,” Hawke concluded.

While Hawke talks about freedoms being taken away he has remained conspicuously silent on the issue of states or courts pushing the mutilation of children through so-called “gender affirming care.” He also has stayed silent as millions of children murdered every year through abortion and denied their right to live.

Hawke is not the only actor criticizing the Trump administration at the Sundance film festival. Natalie Portman also told Deadline, “What’s going in our country right now is absolutely horrific with what the federal government, Trump’s government, Kristi Noem, ICE-. What they’re doing is really the worst of the worst of humanity.”

In contrast she added, “And then we also have the best of the best of humanity for the way people are showing up for each other in community. And Americans coming out to support each other and protect each other and fight against injustice. So I could not be prouder to be American right now, by the way the Americans are acting.”

“And I could not be sadder to be American right now with the way the government is behaving,” she concluded.

Portman, who was wearing ICE OUT and BE GOOD pins, also told Variety, “This is obviously such a joyful community celebrating film here and were so excited to be showing The Gallerist here, but we’re also at a moment in our country’s history that is quite devastating. And I think it’s impossible not to talk about what is happening right now and the brutality of ICE and how it has to stop immediately.

“And also the beautiful community that Americans are showing right now, showing up for each other, protecting each other, and fighting for their freedom,” she continued. “It’s a bittersweet moment to celebrate something we’re so proud of on a backdrop of our nation really in pain.”

