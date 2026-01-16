Star Trek: Strange New Worlds writer Bill Wolkoff raged after Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller shared his plan to save Star Trek.

After watching a cringe intersectional feminist clip from Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, Stephen Miller shared his plan to save the franchise, “Tragic. But it’s not too late for Paramount+ to save the franchise.”

“Reconcile with William Shatner and give him total creative control,” he said.

Wolkoff was not happy about Miller’s plan, but more so that he he was posting about Star Trek to begin with. He raged writing, “Arguably the most vile human on the planet is taking time away from facilitating the shooting, beating, blinding, and kidnapping of a populace to trash Star Trek. For reasons that are nakedly racist, misogynist, and intolerant.”

“Which means you should watch and support Star Trek,” he said.

Wolkoff’s reaction is not a surprise. He’s been melting down over the Trump administration pretty consistently to begin the new year.

On January 9th, he shared a leftist wall-of-text meme and captioned it “JD Vance hates democracy.”

On January 6th, he wrote, “Among his many far worse offenses, it’s worth noting the President is a fugitive of linguistics and belongs in pun jail.”

Nevertheless, he was not the only one to seethe in a reply to Miller. Stargate Atlantis comic writer Mark Haynes shared a meme that states, “Star Trek Didn’t Become ‘Woke’ You Grew Up To Be A Bad Person”

Leftist pop culture commentator Andy Signore also seethed, “That is the worst advice ever. Shatner cares about Star Trek, about as much as you doing the right thing.”

