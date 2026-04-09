Big scoops today across the board with Andy Weir and two major Star Trek stories. I’m very proud of the work we’re doing here, which is getting recognized. Even Elon Musk is noticing us. Going to do a victory lap and mock SFWA tonight on the stream at 4 PM so join us:

Fandom Pulse costs $5.99 a month. For that, you get daily exclusive reporting, insider scoops, and honest entertainment journalism that doesn’t exist anywhere else at this level. We do this without ads so we can tell the unfiltered truth directly to you. No corporate handlers telling us what we can and can’t say. You either value that or you don’t. If you do, subscribe. We’ll keep earning it every day.