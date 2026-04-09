Project Hail Mary has become one of the biggest sci-fi sensations in close to a decade. It’s been a bit of a dry spell at the box office, but modern studios really don’t understand what makes people love the genre. Andy Weir, the author of the book the movie is based upon, is drawing a lot of negative attention for his success from the hard left for a few reasons, and it looks like they want to tear him down at the expense of the genre.

The core of Project Hail Mary is simple: a positive, white, male lead goes into space to find a cure for a problem plaguing Earth, meets a benevolent and fun alien, and grows along the way. It’s very simple as a plot, and something we’ve seen many times before in science fiction. The formula works, and that’s why it resonates so much with crowds.

The film had the biggest opening of 2026 until usurped by another fun sci-fi movie with a white male lead: Super Mario Brothers Galaxy, but it’s had tremendous success for something without a franchise behind it, simply its own story to carry it along through word of mouth. The film has recouped its entire $200 million production budget domestically as of this writing, with a global haul of over $429 million.