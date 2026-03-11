Star Trek: Strange New Worlds co-showrunner Henry Alsono Myers revealed he pitched Paramount on his Star Trek: Year One show.

Star Trek: Year One was originally teased back in June 2025 as a potential sequel to Strange New Worlds. Showrunner Akiva Goldsman said, “We made a promise to ourselves that we would arc the show into [Star Trek: The Original Series]. And so we sort of thought, ‘Well, five year mission, okay, can we do five years?’ And we are really doing almost five—well four and a little more than half [season 5 is set for six episodes instead of the usual ten]. And we needed to be able to tell that story. y. Because right now [the characters] are in mid-stage development. How do they become who they are? What happens to some of them? Those are questions that we knew we needed to answer and promised to answer. And so that’s our five-year plan.”

He added, “And then we run into TOS. [Switching to conspiratorial tone] But they’re not dying. And we have those sets…”

Goldsman shared more details that the series would be about Captain James T. Kirk’s first missions aboard the Enterprise. Goldsman explained, “Strange New Worlds ends on Jim Kirk’s first day of work as captain of the Enterprise. And if we call ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before’ the second pilot, there’s space and time and relationships and crew that exist, that have been untold. The untold stories of Kirk’s enterprise. So that’s where we would love to situate the show, not really trying to drive into the continuity that we’ve seen, but in that gap between.”

Paul Wesley, who plays Kirk in Strange New Worlds shared with TV Insider, “The end of Strange New Worlds and then the beginning, which is the first episode of TOS where we meet Kirk, which is ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before,’ there’s a chunk of time in between there. So you have Kirk at the helm in episodes that we have yet to see.”

Goldsman made similar comments when he revealed that Strange New Worlds will end with “Kirk’s first day of command, which is by the way, not actually The Original Series. The Original Series starts a bit into Kirk’s command.”

He added, “I think of ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before.’ And that’s not Kirk’s first mission, nor does it feel like Kirk’s second mission.”

Now, speaking with TrekMovie.com, Myers confirmed the show had been pitched to Paramount Skydance, “Yeah, we we’ve brought them a lot. We’ve done a lot to give to them. It’s in their hands right now. They’re taking a look at it, trying to decide it. I mean, there’s a lot of love for our show over there, and obviously a lot of love for Star Trek.”

