Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau’s latest entry into Star Trek, Starfleet Academy, failed to chart on Nielsen’s Top 10 list during the week it had a two-episode premiere.

For the week of January 12-18, the top 10 shows according to Nielsen were: His & Hers, Stranger Things, Landman, The Pitt, 11.22.63, The Traitors, Fallout, Tell Me Lies, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, and Run Away.

Starfleet Academy, which debuted its first two episodes (“Kids These Days” and “Beta Test”) on January 15th, is nowhere to be seen with its minutes viewed less than 343 million.

For comparison, the season three premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also had a two-episode premiere and it ranked on Nielsen’s Top 10 chart in the 7th position with 471 million minutes viewed just last year in July.

That season would chart multiple times during its run including 472 million in its second week and 397 million minutes in its third week. However, it fell off the charts after that.

Star Trek: Picard Season 3 did not chart in its premiere week, but it did eventually break into the charts in March 2023 with 310 million minutes viewed around the release of its fourth and fifth episodes.

It actually saw viewership increase to 400 million minutes viewed in its finale week.

The fact that Starfleet Academy did not chart is not surprising. The show did not chart on Luminate’s Top 10 either during its premiere week and has not since then.

For the week that the fourth and fifth episodes debuted it was nowhere to be found.

In fact, the show’s fourth episode did not even chart on Paramount+’s Top 10 list when it debuted on February 5th according to FlixPatrol.

It didn’t even chart the next day either.

On the day of the show’s sixth episode it did not chart either. However, it has since returned to Paramount+’s top 10 chart. It currently sits in 6th following the release of the sixth episode on Thursday, February 12th.

