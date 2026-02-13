Prime Video released its first trailer for Spider-Noir, which stars Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, with the tagline “With No Power Comes No Responsibility.”

Alongside the trailer, Prime Video shared a new synopsis describing the show as telling the story of “Ben Reilly, a seasoned, down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life, following a deeply personal tragedy, as the city’s one and only superhero.”

The series, which arrives on Prime Video on May 27th, will be available to watch in the “Authentic Black & White” as well as “True-Hue Full Color”

The trailer feels like they stuffed Moon Knight inside of Spider-Man. See for yourself.

Alongside Cage, the series also features Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Jack Huston, and Brendan Gleeson.

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

The series was showrun and created by Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot. The first two episodes were directed by Harry Bradbeer. It is executive produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis are also executive producers.

