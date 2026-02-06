More and more people appear to be abandoning Alex Kurtzman’s latest woke Star Trek series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Following the release of the series’ most recent episode, “Series Acclimation Mil,” that was heavily promoted with memberberries in the form of Deep Space Nine’s Captain Sisko, the show failed to break into the top 10 most watched programs on Paramount+.

FlixPatrol reports on the day of the episode’s release it was not in the top 10. It got beat by reruns of NCIS, Everybody Loves Raymond, Criminal Minds, and The King of Queens.

It is also not on the list for today either. Again, it was beat by NCIS, Everybody Loves Raymond, Criminal Minds, and The King of Queens. Additionally, it was also beat by Frasier.

For comparison, the show’s fourth episode titled “Vox in Excelso” did not show up on the day it was released, but it did chart in the 10th position on the 30th, the day after release.

Given the show can’t even chart on the Paramount+ top 10 list it is not surprising that it does not even show up on Luminate’s top 10 charts for the week.

Luminate’s most recent data is for the week of January 23-29, which would include data for the show’s third episode that dropped on the 22nd and initial numbers for the fourth episode, which arrived on the 29th. The show is nowhere to be found.

The contrast is stark and telling. Where “Vox in Excelso” at least scraped into the #10 spot the day after its drop “Series Acclimation Mil” couldn’t even muster that much traction despite the heavy-handed Sisko cameo dangled like a cheap lure for longtime fans. It’s hard not to see this as a sign that the well of goodwill is running dry.

This isn’t an isolated stumble; it fits a larger pattern of diminishing returns under Kurtzman’s tenure. It’s also hilarious that Starfleet Academy, which is marketed as bold, diverse, and forward-looking can’t compete with decades-old comfort viewing.

