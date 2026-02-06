Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CleatusDefeatus's avatar
CleatusDefeatus
2h

He’s one of the last white guy’s that can be unapologetically white in the industry today. Most of the mid 2000ers were grandfathered in.

The primary problem lies with the fact that the majority of all the mid-level executives and ALL creatives are white women or people of color who hate white guys, and are using our stuff as a vehicle to scold us….. because they’re not us, and the envy is consuming.

I don’t see this bitterness being solved, or rooted out anytime soon so, using my limited prognostication skills, I don’t believe we will ever return to “the salad days”.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture