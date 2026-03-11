Star Trek: Starfleet Academy director and Executive Producer Olatunde Osunsanmi shared that he’s positive about a potential season three for the show.

In an interview with TrekMovie.com at the Saturn Awards, Osunsanmi was asked if he and his team were worried about getting a season 3.

He answered, “It’s all positive city here, man, I don’t know what to tell you. [laughs]…”

“Yeah, we’re always positive about the future,” he reiterated. “We never know what the future will bring. But there’s no reason not to be positive about it.”

“Skydance has been terrific, and CBS has been terrific. Paramount plus has been terrific, and we’ll just see what happens,” he concluded.

Starfleet Academy was initially announced back in March 2023. Paramount’s Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Data at Paramount Streaming Domenic DiMeglio said, “We are excited to introduce Star Trek fans to a whole new generation of Starfleet officers in training as they navigate the rigors of the Academy and the brink of adulthood in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.”

He added, “Introducing new characters and compelling storylines, this all-new original series will serve as a fantastic addition to the franchise and Paramount+, bringing new generations of viewers and long-term Star Trek fans alike together to enjoy the next chapter in the iconic Star Trek universe.”

In October 2024, before the first episode had even aired, Paramount announced a Season 2. Star Trek boss Alex Kurtzman made the announcement during a livestream appearance for a New York Comic-Con panel.

Filming for the second season wrapped at the end of February and it’s unclear when it will premiere on Paramount+.

As for the show’s future, Alex Kurtzman’s contract for Star Trek is up this year and new Paramount Skydance management indicated in August they were looking to have future Star Trek films and TV shows more connected to each other. Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures Dana Goldberg said in August, “Star Trek’ is absolutely a priority, and it’s a priority across the company. We’re not going to be siloed off so that there’s a conversation happening about television and another conversation [about film plans].”

She added, “We’re going to make sure those conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

In November, it was reported that a new Star Trek film was in development. Deadline’s Justin Kroll reported that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors and Spider-Man: Homecoming writers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley would helm the new film.

Kroll noted the “film is a completely new take on the Star Trek universe and not connected to any previous or current television series, movie or prior movie development projects.”

