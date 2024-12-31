Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kenneth E. Harrell's avatar
Kenneth E. Harrell
Jan 3, 2025

Oh god...that trailer, it's like Balenciaga meets Star Trek...Trekenciaga

Reply
Share
Kenneth E. Harrell's avatar
Kenneth E. Harrell
Jan 3, 2025

As long as there are no finger wagging in your face sociopolitical lessons on what an audience should think or believe I will check it out, but I am not hopeful. Cool villains and slick lines can get tiresome real quick.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture