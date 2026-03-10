Fandom Pulse

Paul Gresty
3hEdited

I just can't jump onto the dogpile of hating on new Star Wars or new Star Trek. Yes, sometimes they're dull -- but it's okay to just go watch something else instead.

And -- possibly unpopular opinion -- Starfleet Academy is fine. It's not great -- some of the characters are annoying; so are some of the more teeny storylines. But Holly Hunter and Robert Picardo are fantastic. And it has some meat to it. Some depth and good ideas -- enough to keep me watching, at any rate.

