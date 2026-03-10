Rod Roddenberry, the son of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry, the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, and a Star Trek producer, predicted that “things will get better” under the new Paramount management.

Roddenberry spoke with The Direct at the Saturn Awards telling the outlet, “I'm a big fan of change, maybe not change just for the sake of change, but, dare I say, sometimes disruptive change for the better. I do think with the new regime, things will get better.”

It sounds like a tacit admission that things at Star Trek are clearly not good. However, he clarified, “And not that they were bad, but I think there's a fresh perspective, and in this heightened climate of humanity right now, I've got a lot of high hopes that they'll understand and recognize that 'Star Trek' has a very important message and story to tell, and that it really needs to be highlighted, emphasized, and put out there.”

“So, I have high hopes that the new regime at Paramount will recognize that and give us something good to watch,” he concluded.

As for what the future of Star Trek looks like it is unclear. Alex Kurtzman, who has been in charge of the franchise since 2018 will see his contract expire some time this year.

Paramount Skydance has signaled that they want to align the television shows with the films. Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television Dana Goldberg said in August when the Ellisons and Skydance Media gained control of Paramount, “We’re going to make sure those conversations are happening together so that we can do what’s best for the brand as a whole.”

Additionally, in November, it was reported that a new Star Trek film was in development from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. Deadline’s Justin Kroll described the film as “a completely new take on the Star Trek universe and not connected to any previous or current television series, movie or prior movie development projects.”

Before taking over Paramount, Skydance produced the Kelvin timeline Star Trek films including Star Trek (2009), Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Kurtzman wrote the 2009 film and Into Darkness. Outside of Star Trek is also backed The Old Guard, Terminator: Dark Fate, Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, and Snake Eyes. They also had a hit with Top Gun: Maverick.

Fandom Pulse is reader-supported independent journalism. Paid subscribers get exclusive scoops and investigative reporting daily.

Dive into Space Fleet Academy: Year One, the bold, unapologetic sci-fi epic that’s the real answer to woke Starfleet Academy nonsense! Humanity’s future hangs by a thread and Earth’s elite Space Fleet Academy trains the next generation of officers to defend civilization against cosmic threats, alien dangers, and internal decay. The book explores high-stakes space battles, rigorous training, and timeless values of duty, honor, and human excellence.

If you’re tired of sanitized reboots and craving a fresh, no-holds-barred academy adventure that actually respects heroism and exploration, grab this book now.

NEXT: ‘Starfleet Academy’ And The Postmodern Dissolution Of Moral Aspiration