While fans are awaiting what’s going to happen with the fate of Star Trek because of the Paramount/Skydance merger, the announcements were fairly modest this year. Star Trek: Scouts was released after it was leaked earlier this year, and that seems to be the biggest announcement of the day.

Star Trek: Scouts is perhaps the most bizarre offering of Alex Kurtzman's Star Trek to date. The second animated series in the new venture mashes up Star Trek and something like Paw Patrol to make for a ridiculous children’s adventure. It doesn’t seem to have any continuity whatsoever as kids fight a “bar of soap asteroid” in the first episode, having to spray water at it to create bubbles.

While the show is new and being announced everywhere, premiering on a YouTube channel of more than 6 million subscribers, it’s only garnered 7,000 or so views in the first several hours since release, showing there’s not that much of a market for this kind of Trek.

Also releasing today is an audio adventure with a full cast, Star Trek: Khan which deals with one of Star Trek’s greatest villains being stranded on Alpha Ceti V. This gives some backstory between the episode “Space Seed” and “The Wrath Of Khan” film of how they got to that point which could be much more of interest to general Trek fans.

Finally, Star Trek announced something many have been asking for for a long time: official lego sets. While Different block ships have been sold for Star Trek before, Lego as a brand never got involved with them. It was unveiled with a minifig of a Star Trek: The Next Generation beaming onto a transporter pad, with no further details at this time.

Overall, pretty lackluster announcements for the franchise as rumors swirl that Skydance will not be renewing Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout given the dismal performances of his shows over the last decade. Rumors are that executives are not impressed with what he’s put out, and as the new showStarfleet Academy looms as another expensive lesson on the horizon, one wonders if a lot of plans are about to change for the sci-fi franchise.

