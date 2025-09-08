Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laran Mithras's avatar
Laran Mithras
Sep 8

Great, a Vulcan with blue hair.

Why not just make Starfleet all wheelchair lesbians and call victory?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
Sep 9

Alex Kurtzman is getting desperate at this rate.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture