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Man of the Atom's avatar
Man of the Atom
12m

These adult pretenders are about 10 years behind the power curve.

Their letters are just building a "Do Not Hire" list for Paramount.

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Cyborgjustice's avatar
Cyborgjustice
10m

Fuck off Wilson Cruz. And that does double for Will Wheaton, Jeri Ryan, Michelle Hurd, and the other actors, who are simping for Alex Kurtzman. Wilson Cruz literally sounds like a fascist pig.

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