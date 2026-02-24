Sony Pictures is reportedly developing a new animated film based on Spider-Man foe Venom.

According to Borys Kit at The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being developed by directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein.

The duo previously directed Final Destination: Bloodlines, Freaks, and Mech-X4 together. The Final Destination film grossed $138.2 million domestically and added another $179.6 million internationally for a global gross of $317.8 million.

There is no writer currently attached to the project.

The movie is being produced by Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Matt Tolmach. Tom Hardy, who played the live-action version of Eddie Brock and Venom, is also on board to produce alongside Kelly Marcel, who wrote the live-action Venom films.

Venom was originally introduced as Spider-Man’s black alien costume back in 1984 in The Amazing Spider-Man #252. Venom made his debut as a cameo in The Amazing Spider-Man #299 and his full debut in The Amazing Spider-Man #300.

The character was created by David Michelinie and Todd McFarlane. After Spider-Man the symbiote bonded with disgruntled journalist Eddie Brock. The character has bonded with a number of other characters as well including Brock’s wife Anne Weying, his son Dylan Brock, Flash Thompson, and even Mac Gargan aka Scorpion. More recently it bonded with Mary Jane Watson.

