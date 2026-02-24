Fandom Pulse

6h

What's the angle? Venom is a villain, so what story are they telling? Who is the protagonist? Who is the antagonist?

Wicked is about the closest property to ever do a passable "villain is the main character" schtick. The book is utter crap, the film too, but I won't deny the musical has earned a decent reputation. That's 1 out of 3 for pretty much the best ever in category.

Not a promising basis.

Hollywood keeps trying to force this storytelling formula, but it so defies thousands of years of humanity's storytelling traditions that only a very talented team could make it work.

But Hollywood doesn't have any talented teams, so, again, what are they doing here?

I predict Venom will be "misunderstood.". He's not a vile alien lifeform bent on murder, mayhem, and corrupting an honorable hero. He's an immigrant of color looking for a better life and he's being oppressed by fascists and human supremacists who hate him for his "culcha."

