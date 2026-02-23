Angel Studios announced that Jim Broadbent will join the cast of its upcoming fourth season of The Wingfeather Saga, which adapts Andrew Peterson’s novel series.

The studio shared that Broadbent, who played Professor Horace Slughorn in the Hary Potter movies, joins returning cast members Jodi Benson (Nia Igiby), Kevin McNally (Podo Helmer), Alkaio Thiele (Janner Igiby), Romy Faye (Leeli Igiby), and Henry Witcher (Kalmar Igiby).

The Wingfeather Saga chronicles the adventures of the Igiby family as they uncover the secrets of their family history, flee the evil Fangs of Dang, and fight back against Gnag the Nameless and his wicked armies who kidnap and enslave children while oppressing the peoples of Skree. In their adventures they encounter sea dragons, toothy cows, and make allies with The Florid Sword.

Showrunner Chris Wall revealed back in December that the fourth season will take viewers “Into the third book of the series The Monster in the Hollows. … We’re in production on it right now. We’re animating inside of this. It’s incredible. So glad to have the momentum.”

In the third book, The Monster in the Hollows, the family makes its way to the Green Hollows, a place where Gnag and his Fangs have yet to conquer. However, Tink has been transformed into a Grey Fang or werewolf and the people of the Hollows are suspicious and fearful of him.

The fourth season is expected to release on Angel later sometime later this year. The first three seasons of the show are currently available to watch on the Angel App or through Angel.com.

Additionally, the production company Shining Isle Productions put together The Wingfeather Saga: The Journey Begins, which is a feature-length film that turns the first two seasons into a single cinematic experience.

