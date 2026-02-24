Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman confirmed that the company plans to reboot its live-action Spider-Man spinoff films.

In a discussion at the American Film Institute with Matthew Belloni, Rothman was asked, “Where are we in the Spider-Man franchise? Not the animated Spider-Verse. Is the larger Spider-Verse dead?”

Rothman answered, “No.”

When asked next, “Are you going to go back to those at some point?” he answered, “Yes.”

Belloni then asked, “It’ll be a fresh reboot? New people?” Rothman answered, “Yes. Yes.”

Rothman did not provide any details as to what the vision for a rebooted Spider-Man spinoff film universe would look like.

It is possible that it could tie more closely into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Rothman had high praise for Sony’s partnership with Marvel, “We were able to introduce the new Spider-Man with Robert Downey Jr. and Iron Man connected to the narrative. So it had big upside for us and it’s been one of the great deals for both companies ever. A true win-win deal to the point where the third one just did — and it pisses me off I have to say this — that it did a $1.9 billion.”

He later added, “Never bet against Kevin Feige. He knows what he’s doing.”

Sony’ Spider-Man spinoff films have primarily been box office losers. It started off strong with Venom doing $213.5 million domestically and a total of $856 worldwide.

However, it was downhill from there. Venom: Let There Be Carnage did $213.5 million domestically three years later, but only grossed a total of $501.5 million worldwide.

Venom: The Last Dance only did $139.7 million domestically and just $474.4 million globally in 2024.

Morbius only did $73.8 million domesticaly and a measly $162.7 million globally. Madame Web only did $43.8 million domestically and just $100.2 million globally. Finally, Kraven the Hunter only did $25 million domestically and just $60 million globally.

Additionally, the company had plans for other films including Silver & Black, Nightwatch, El Muerto, Spider-Woman, and a Sinister Six film. None of those got off the ground.

