Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear's avatar
sleepdeprived_bear
Aug 18

I remember Grummz, a seemingly self-appointed leader of Gamegate 2.0, personally thanked SmashJT for going against the woke agenda and many people including me fell out of their chairs in disbelief as SmashJT proudly said he would defend trans content in games.

Then a few days ago on Twitter, Grummz made a post regarding his dismay at pdf files cruising Roblox for victims to 'make the Internet real-life' in the worst way possible. We know where the spiritual rot comes from.

Lastly, add Westwood Studios to the list of great studios killed and mined for its IP.

Reply
Share
SK's avatar
SK
Aug 19

I think we need to now separate GamerGate from GoonerGate. GoonerGaters are weak-minded conformists whose only firm stance is to demand hot babes in their video games. Nothing else bothers them as long as they get eye candy. They will not fight for anything as soon as they get that core indulgence back.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture