Shia LaBeouf was arrested twice at the end of February after he punched a number of individuals at R bar in New Orleans.

Video footage shows LaBeouf engaged in a fight outside a bar, where he takes off his shirt and begins shoving and punching individuals.

Another video shows him seemingly being restrained after the initial fight. One individual punches him repeatedly to keep him on the ground when he tries to stand up.

According to the Associated Press, LaBeouf was first arrested and charged with battery and then was arrested and charged again for another misdemeanor count of simple battery.

LaBeouf attorney’s Sarah Chervinsky reacted to the second arrest telling the outlet, “No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident. Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure.”

LaBeouf discussed the fight in an interview with Andrew Callaghan. First he said, “I’ve got some contrition on my heart. It’s not nice to hurt people ever. It’s [expletive] lame. People got hurt. I got to deal with. I’mma deal with that. I’mma deal with that in full. I’ll eat it all. It was on me. It’s not on them. It’s on me. I [expletive] up. It’s on me. I [expletive] up. It’s on me.”

When asked if he takes responsibility, He said, “1,000%. We’re not going to play games.”

As for what led to the fight, he shared that it was clout chasing. He also explained, “I was drunk and then I felt infringed upon in terms of my proximity. But I wasn’t in my right mind. So it’s on me.”

He also said, “The truth is I said words not okay to say. I don’t want to hurt nobody’s feelings. That’s what I mean by being Catholic. I’m not supposed to be out here. You know, I’m wrong for what I did is what I’m saying.”

Later in the interview he discussed the clout chasing, “The minute I get in trouble is with a person who is after something. I am an opportunity sometime to someone. That’s not to minimize my behavior, but I get it. I’m bright as [expletive] when I walk around-.”

“My side is this. My behavior [expletive]” he said. “I got to deal with that. Does that mean I got to go to rehab again? I’m just not into it, bro. I don’t think my answers are there. I don’t. I genuinely don’t. If I genuinely did, I’d go. I don’t think I have a drinking problem. I think I have a different problem, and I’m going to address it.”

As for what he believes his problem is, he shared, “I think I have a small man complex. Some kind of Napoleonic-. I don’t know what it is. I think it’s something that has to do with anger and ego more than my drinking. But that’s where I’m at now on my journey. And I’m trying to navigate it. I’ll figure it out.”

When asked what sets off his anger, he replied, “I’ll be honest with you, big gay people are scary to me. When I’m like standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me touching my leg, I get scared. I’m sorry, if that’s homophobic then I’m that.”

He then shared, “That’s why I got arrested.”

LaBeouf then reiterated, “I am wrong for touching anyone ever and that’s the end of my statement on this whole [expletive].”

Despite that he continued to share what sets off his anger, “My masculinity being challenged, somebody touching my girl, touching my kid. I’m good with gay. Be gay over there though. Don’t be gay in my lap.”

“There’s personal space type stuff. It gets weird at Mardi Gras,” he continued. “I was drunk and it’s Mardi Gras. So everything I’m saying it’s nonsense. It’s Mardi Gras, you know.”

A little bit later, LaBeouf added, “I’ve never had no problem with gay people. Never. I remember paying for people’s transition surgery when I was [expletive] around on the internet heavy. I’ve never been adversarial towards it.”

“But, you know, I’m open to whatever. If somebody’s got more information on the subject then let me know,” he continued. “I know I’m [expletive] deep off into the Bible. I know what the Bible says.

