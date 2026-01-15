She-Hulk: Attorney at Law actress Tatiana Maslany, who played the titular character in the disastrous Marvel TV show, could not hold back her resentment while responding to a question regarding returning for Avengers: Doomsday.

During an appearance on the Comedy Bang Bang podcast, Maslany was asked by host Scott Aukerman about returning to her role as She-Hulk in Avengers: Doomsday.

First, Aukerman and Maslany brought up her appearance on the show from back in 2024 where she jokingly claimed she was fired by Ryan Reynolds from Deadpool and Wolverine because he didn’t like the two scenes she did.

Aukerman recalled, “You were in the Deadpool movie. You got fired by Ryan Reynolds. You sued him.”

“He didn’t like the two scenes that I was doing. That I did,” Maslany added. “So he fired me and I got litigious. … I took Disney to court and Ryan Reynolds.” She then confirmed her alias was Justin Baldoni.

Aukerman then said, “You guys settled. You’re back in Avengers: Doomsday.”

However, Maslany cut him off, “Nope. Now, Disney has approached me to play She-Hulk again. Guys, I said no.”

When asked why, she said, “Because I just did. This is the facts. They are out there. You can read the articles about it. I was really mad at them for letting me sue them, for kicking me out of the movie. I was just mad. Just in general woke. Woke feminist stuff.”

Aukerman then questioned, “You were upset at them for trying to shove the woke agenda down our throats?”

She replied, “I was mad at-. Yeah, exactly, I was like, ‘How dare you cast a woman in this role. That’s disgusting. I’m embarrassed to even be here.’”

“They really wanted me to be in Doomsday, Avengers-style, or whatever. I turned them down,” she added.

At the end of the episode she also sarcastically said, “I’m totally in it. I actually play [expletive] Deadpool in this one. And he’s a woman.”

While Maslany is engaging in sarcasm, she is very much a woke activist so much so she encouraged her followers to boycott Disney+ after Jimmy Kimmel lied about Charlie Kirk’s assassin and claimed he was a MAGA activist.

She wrote on Instagram, “Cancel your Disney+, Hulu, ESPN subscriptions.”

While promoting the She-Hulk show, Maslany revealed her support for gender ideology where a shirt reading, “Support Trans Futures.”

In June 2024, she public opposed a bill in Canada limiting gender ideology in schools. She said, “It should not be in the control of the parents how a child identifies; how a child knows them self to be.”

hat isn’t a parent’s place – it’s an overreach. It’s an overreach on the part of the provincial government to legislate that. It’s absurd,” she stated. “Children have rights. Children are human beings who have knowledge and who know themselves and we should be taking cues from them. In so many ways, we should be taking cues from them. Listening to them, empowering them to know who they are and to name that.

“It’s their right. It’s not the parents’ right.”

