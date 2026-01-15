Prime Video shared a first look at actress Sophie Turner as Lara Croft for its upcoming Tomb Raider series.

Along with the first look, Prime Video added, “Get your artifacts out. Lara’s on her way… #TombRaider #WardrobeTest

The costume is well designed and looks accurate to the original Tomb Raider game, which came out back in 1996.

Despite the accuracy of the costume there are still a ton of red flags surrounding this series. Maybe the two biggest are that Turner is playing Lara Croft and the show is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Both of them are feminist activists and inject the evil ideology into the things that they create.

In fact, turner recently signaled the Tomb Raider show would push feminism saying, “I’ve been a long-time fan of Tomb Raider and the character of Lara. She has always felt for me, very emboldened in a male dominated world. She’s a fierce female role model!”

A couple of other red flags were raised when the production company working on the series, Story Kitchen, announced the that goal behind the series was to reinvent Tomb Raider on a massive scale as well as to connect it to Crystal Dynamics’ upcoming video games as well.

The company posted a synopsis for the show on its website: “Sophie Turner has been tapped to star as Lara Croft in this landmark partnership between Story Kitchen and Amazon MGM Studios. The deal will reinvent the franchise on a massive scale, interconnecting a new live-action television series and video games into a unified storytelling universe.”

