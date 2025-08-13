Fandom Pulse

Vox Day
Aug 13

I'm a Life Member of SFWA since 1997. 32 of my books are in the eligible database.

And I support Anthropic 100 percent on this one. Training an AI on a book is no different than reading one.

Jim Nealon
Aug 13

Anthropic could devastate the SFWA officers and marginal memrrs by asking for short stories " in the style" or better, "with the language complexity," of those people. I will wager JDA another book purchase that the AI prepares a more readable product.

