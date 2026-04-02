Patricia Arquette, who plays Harmony Cobel in Severance and recently starred in They Will Kill You as Lily Woodhouse, made the bizarre claim that Americans are “losing our fundamental civil rights.”

In an interview with TMZ, Patricia Arquette shared, “We have things that seem to be really incredibly corrupt going on in government. No accountability. No transparency.”

“And my family, on my Dad’s side, fought in the Revolution and in the Civil War for the North and we’re losing our fundamental civil rights. We are losing freedom of speech. People are now getting on government lists. We’ve seen this with tyrants all over the world throughout history. And this is a very dangerous time.”



“It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself a Republican or a Democrat, real Americans know these are our civil rights and they are being taken away and there is no accountability and I’m not sure if we’re going to really have an election. So it’s dangerous,” she concluded.

Arquette is no stranger to making such claims. In the middle of March, she said, “One of our rights in our Constitution is freedom of speech. And as an artist I don’t think you need to divorce yourself from who you are as a person.”

She later claimed the so-called “trans community” was under attack, “Right now we’re looking at a real attack on the trans community. We’re seeing people lose their driver’s licenses suddenly with no way to get to even the DMV. We’re seeing people not allowed to go to the bathroom even though they clearly present the way that they are, who they are. But they’re forcing them to go to the bathroom in the non-corresponding bathrooms.”

“We’re seeing people having to flee the country,” she continued. “We’re seeing people lose their passports. We’re seeing people talk about their pharmacies no longer offering their lifesaving HIV medications. We’re talking about pharmacies that are no longer offering PrEP so that HIV doesn’t spread. We’re seeing Planned Parenthood, the number one healthcare provider in the country, being shut down. Which was the number one testing service for all sexually transmitted diseases. … And we’re just here to say no matter what the government says, we disagree. We love you. We’re here.”

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