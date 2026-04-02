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Nick Borodinov's avatar
Nick Borodinov
3d

which ones? Which rights have we lost?

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DemsAreTrash's avatar
DemsAreTrash
3d

First she lost her figure, then she lost her looks, and now she's lost her mind. Fat, ugly slob. She's no Alabama Worley, that's for sure.

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