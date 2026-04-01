Lola Tung, who plays the character Pumpkin on Forbidden Threats, threatened to curse an unnamed director over an acting note he gave to her co-star Lili Reinhart.

During a segment for Cosmopolitan to promote the show, Reinhart was asked, “What is one acting note that you took personally."

She answered, “When I had a male director come up to me and silently lean over and go, 'Just suck in your stomach a little bit."

Tung reacted saying, “Time for a hex! Time for a hex!"

Father Chad Ripperger, one of the preeminent exorcists, recently noted how dangerous curses are and how they work

He shared on the Shawn Ryan Show, “The way curses normally work is there has to a vulnerability on our part for the curse to actually take place. And that can be anything from, you know, you’re committing some seriously sinful act and that’s your opening door and the demon gets in from the curse, or it can also be some minor defect that we particularly have, or some failing that we do.”

From there he detailed how he was affected by a curse by a woman who was possessed by a demon. Specifically, he was affected by gout. He went on to share that he overcame by doing a minor exorcism over himself and it instantly went away. However, he also shared that he was vulnerable to the curse because he failed to pray a prayer of protection that he typically does, “I just walked in thinking, ‘Well, I can talk to her and size this up without having to depend on Christ for my protection. Not that that was consciously going on, but that was the upshot of it.”

From there he shared that when he went back to visit this woman he prayed through the intercession of St. Michael as well as the following prayer:

Jesus, if this person tries to curse me, I ask you that if it’s your holy will, it be sent back from whence it came. But in either case, keep me protected.

Next, he shared that a week after he visited her she ended up in the hospital. He explained, “People who are very high up in the occult arts, generally speaking do no like getting involved in cursing other people because they know they can become subject to the curse that they do.”

“The second part of it is is that Christ hears our prayer. He honored that prayer,” he added.

Additionally, in his Deliverance Prayers: For Use by the Laity, he recommends the following prayer for Protection Against Curses, Harm and Accidents:

Lord Jesus, I ask Thee to protect my family from sickness, from all harm and from accidents. If any of us has been subjected to any curses, hexes or spells, I beg Thee to declare these curses, hexes or spells null and void. If any evil spirits have been sent against us, I ask Christ to decommission you and I ask that you be sent to the foot of His Cross to be dealt with as He will. Then, Lord, I ask Thee to send Thy holy Angels to guard and protect all of us.”

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