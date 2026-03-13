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Daniel D's avatar
Daniel D
38m

I didn't realize this was already out. Definitely looking forward to reading! The series on Ladle.tv has been excellent.

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James Mecham's avatar
James Mecham
1h

Thanks for the book recommendation!

Looking forward to reading it.

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