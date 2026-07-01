Fandom Pulse

Fandom Pulse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drake Tungsten's avatar
Drake Tungsten
24m

Not only was it best picture but it was #1 that year. I was on a podcast about it recently.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fandom Pulse · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture