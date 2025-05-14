Fandom Pulse

Mr0303
May 15, 2025

No race and sex swaps are acceptable. Seeing those makes a movie very easy to ignore.

CleatusDefeatus
May 14, 2025

Dang! I really wanted to see this 42nd installment of switch the white character with a black one. Each one being the absolute first ever and step forward to some fantasy or another.

